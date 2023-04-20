Hyderabad: Systra-led consortium selected as General Consultants for Airport Metro project

Hyderabad: An engineering consultancy consortium consisting of Systra, RITES and DB Engineering has been selected as the General Consultants (GC) for the Airport Metro project.

The Systra is a major engineering consultancy group from France, while RITES is a PSU of Indian Railways and DB Engineering is from Germany.

In an open competition, five international consortia competed and the Systra-led consortium was the winner.

Based on the recommendations of a technical committee, which evaluated the capabilities, experience and competence of the five consortia, a high level committee selected the Systra-led consortium. The committee comprised Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar and HAML MD NVS Reddy.

The Systra-led consortium not only got the highest technical score for its credentials but gave the lowest financial quote of Rs.98.54 crore to provide engineering consultancy services, NVS Reddy said on Thursday.

The consortium would deploy 18 experts of different railway engineering disciplines and about 70 senior and field engineering personnel during the construction of Airport Metro, Reddy said.

The immediate task of the GC was to prepare engineering, procurement and construction tender documents for selecting the contractor for the Airport Metro, Reddy added.

