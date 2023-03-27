Soil testing commences for Airport Metro

Soil testing has been commenced for determining the soil bearing capacity, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) MD, NVS Reddy on Monday said.

Published Date - 04:54 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: After fixing the alignment and completion of peg marking for the Airport Metro project, soil testing has been commenced for determining the soil bearing capacity, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) MD, NVS Reddy on Monday said.

The soil testing works will be done for about 2 months for 100 Metro pillar locations starting from IKEA and going up to Shamshabad International Airport.

The process of soils testing involves collecting borehole soil samples up to a depth of about 40 feet from road surface at each location. Soil bearing capacity will be determined through both in-situ tests and lab tests of the soil samples, NVS Reddy said.

Indicating that detailed soil investigation is required for the design of foundations, the senior official stated that the results will also determine other aspects like the type of foundation i.e., open foundation or pile foundation, required depth of the foundation, allowable bearing pressure etc. Further, these results will also guide the bidders to assess their competitive rates, as it would give them a fair idea about the soil conditions.

The soil testing exercise which will be completed in two months, is a parallel process to the tender preparation and other pre-construction activities and it is being supervised by HAML engineering team led by Chief Project Manager, B. Anand Mohan and Superintendent Engineer, Y. Sayapa Reddy.

All precautions including proper barricading of the soil investigation locations, information about the presence of underground utilities, traffic management etc., are being coordinated with the utilities departments and Traffic Police, NVS Reddy added.