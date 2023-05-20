Hyderabad: Talasani inaugurates Basti Dawakhana in Yella Reddy Guda

In GHMC limits, 350 Basti Dawakhanas are operational. In Hyderabad District alone, there are 153 such clinics, and 14 more have been sanctioned, said Talasani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

In GHMC limits, 350 Basti Dawakhanas are operational. In Hyderabad District alone, there are 153 such clinics, and 14 more have been sanctioned, said Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the Basti Dawakhana in Yella Reddy Guda, Jubilee Hills constituency, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the clinics were being established in the localities where the people from economically weaker sections reside. “In GHMC limits, 350 Basti Dawakhanas are operational. In Hyderabad District alone, there are 153 such clinics, and 14 more have been sanctioned,” he said.

Free medicine, consultation, specialist services, and diagnostic tests were offered at these Basti Dawakhanas which have turned out to be a boon for the poor. “Expensive treatments like a heart transplant, kidney transplant, knee replacement are available for free at the State-run government hospitals,” said the Minster who was accompanied by Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and others for the occasion.

Also Read Telangana Formation Day celebrations should include all sections of people, says CM KCR