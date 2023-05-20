Telangana Formation Day celebrations should include all sections of people, says CM KCR

Chief Minister wanted the festivities to be organized in such a way that they help showcase the fruits yielded by nine years of ‘splendid development plans’ and recognize the ‘glorious past’ of Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reviewing the preparatory arrangements for the three week fete at a high level meeting in the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Hyderabad: The grand celebrations planned to mark the 10th anniversary of the State’s formation should be a spectacular event inclusive of all sections of people right from the villages, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said here on Saturday.

Reviewing the preparatory arrangements for the three week fete at a high level meeting in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the Chief Minister wanted the festivities to be organized in such a way that they help showcase the fruits yielded by nine years of ‘splendid development plans’ and recognize the ‘glorious past’ of the State.

The celebrations would be the culmination of a bright phase that unfolded in the State after attaining Statehood. Rapid strides made by the State in the nine years of self-rule have disproved all those predicted doom and disaster in the State. The big turnaround in key sectors such as electricity, agriculture and irrigation was a positive lesson for the country as a whole, he said.

“This year’s Formation Day celebration is a great occasion in the history of Telangana State. Telangana, which was once subjected to many insults and misconceptions, is now emerging in a remarkable way. The State registered progress in every sector including electricity, agriculture and irrigation water and stands as an example for the country,” he said.

“Today, people are enjoying the fruits of self-governance. The progress of Telangana over the last 10 years should be celebrated with the participation of the people of every village. Telangana struggled a lot due to power cuts in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Today, the power sector in Telangana is strengthened and shining brightly. Power outages and neglected power supply network are now a matter of the past. We are providing uninterrupted 24 hours electricity to the farmers for free. All this is not possible without much effort. These things should be explained to people,” he said, recalling that due to the careless attitude of the previous rulers, inverters and converters were seen everywhere in Telangana.

“Telangana has registered a big success in the power sector by taking up slew of reforms in the supply and generation of power with a vision and commitment. The people of Telangana are experiencing this practically,” he said, adding that besides power, efforts put in key sectors including agriculture, welfare, irrigation, drinking water, education and medicine were all paying rich dividends. The transformation of the State and the message of development should reach the people through the media, he said.

The three-week long festivities should be dedicated to the people of Telangana who are enjoying the fruits of ‘Swarashtra Sadhana’, he said, reiterating need for the involvement of the people in the fete.

The Chief Minister also discussed organizing the official programmes including the setting up of a stage in the Secretariat, hoisting of the national flag and so on. He issued instructions to higher officials to make necessary arrangements for parking facilities for the invitees and arrangement of ‘high tea’ for the guests. The Chief Minister also discussed the arrangements for the programmes planned for 21 days across the State, including in the districts and all Assembly Constituencies.

Ministers T Harish Rao and Vemula Prashanth Reddy; MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, S Subhash Reddy and Deshapati Srinivas; MLA Jeevan Reddy; Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Narsing Rao, DGP Anjani Kumar, City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Secretaries to CM Smita Sabharwal, Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

