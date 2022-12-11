| Hyderabad Talk On Study Abroad By Y Axis At Loyola Academy On Dec 12

Hyderabad: Talk on study abroad by Y-Axis at Loyola Academy on Dec 12

The theme of the seminar is 'Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers ', which is aimed at giving insights on overseas education.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on ‘Study Abroad’ at Loyola Academy, Alwal, at 3 pm on Monday. The theme of the seminar is ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers ‘, which is aimed at giving insights on overseas education.

Faizul Hassan, assistant vice president, Y–Axis coaching will share his views on ‘Study Aboard’ with the students of Loyola Academy. During the course of the seminar, the students also will get an opportunity to clear their doubts with the team of Y-Axis.

Principal and Xavier Board (India) president, Fr. Dr. L. Joji Reddy, Vice Principal, Fr. Arul Jothi, Dean, Dr. Suchitra Naidu, Coordinators Prof. B. Bhaskar Rao and Prof. V. J. Bharathi will be part of the seminar.