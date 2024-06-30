Hyderabad: Mrityunjaya felicitated at Telugu Cartoonists Mega Workshop

A Telugu Cartoonists Mega Workshop was held at Press Club Hyderabad under the patronage of famous cartoonists, cartoonist Harikrishna and Rajasekhar here on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Traditional cartoonist meant drawing cartoons on a piece of paper and sending it to publication which used to take hours.

Stating this, Namasthe Telangana cartoonist Mrityunjaya pointed out that now cartoons can be drawn and presented to readers within 10 to 15 minutes.

Many prominent cartoonists shared with their fellow cartoonists the methods of past and changes happening in the field.

Mrityunjaya said it used to take two days for a political cartoon to go to the readers, but today the readers can get the best and creative cartoons along with the news. Digital cartoons can be made by installing the Procreate app on the iPad, and cartoons can be added to the readers as well as news, he said.

Deccan Chronicle cartoonist Subhani spoke on the topic of social and political cartoons. Narsim explained as to show depth and shading with water and poster colours while Surendra spoke on whether a drawing is important of concept important for a cartoon.

Shankar explained how to draw a caricature and cartoonist Sanku explained about youth cartoons. Later, Yoga trainer A. Sangeet presented prizes to the winners of the cartoon competitions organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day.