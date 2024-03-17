Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Auto Show gets overwhelming response

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 March 2024, 09:07 PM

Warangal: The two-day auto show organised under the aegis of Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana at the Hayagrivachari Maidan in Hanamkonda concluded on a grand note on Sunday.

A large number of people, especially youngsters, turned up at the auto show in a large number to check motorcycles and cars of different automobile companies at the auto show. The visitors showed more interest in electric vehicles and a large number of people were seen enquiring about its features and performances. Several prospective buyers even took a test drive of EV vehicles.

Auto dealers such as Mahavir Benz, Mahavir Skoda, Krishna Volvo, Audi Hyderabad, Pride Jeep, PPS Volkswagen, Win Motors TVS, Mahendra Motorline, Mitra Suzuki, Kia Motors, Adarsha Motors, Adarsha Nexa, Green Honda, Happy Automotive Yamaha, Hema Hyundai, Pride Citroen, MG Motors and Mahaveer JSUJD have put their latest cars and bikes on display.

A bumper draw was organised to encourage the visitors. Prizes were awarded to the winners of the draw and coupons were drawn through 3 lucky draws everyday and prizes were given to the winners.

Telangana Publications Private Limited General Manager (Marketing) N Surender Rao expressed happiness over the response the auto show got from the residents of the town. “We are getting good response from people wherever we organise the auto show,”he said.

In the past auto shows were limited to metros and big cities, but now it was being organised in small towns as well giving an opportunity to rural people to get vehicles of their choice at the doorstep, he said. “We are getting good response from the people in all the districts. We will organize more such auto shows in the future as well,”he said.

Namasthe Telangana Branch Manager Panadalla Ashok Kumar, AGM M Rajireddy, Edition In-charge Kanapari Ramesh, Bureau In-charge P Gopal, Advertisement Managers Appani Suraiah and Circulation Manager Sricharan Anand were present.