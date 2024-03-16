Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana auto show begins in Warangal

Automobile dealers from Hyderabad, Warangal and other parts also put up stalls at the show and arranged test drives for prospective customers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 09:41 PM

State Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj inaugurated the Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Auto Show in Hanamkonda on Saturday. TPPL General Manager (Marketing) N Surender Rao and others attended the event.

Warangal: The two-day auto show organised under the aegis of Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana began on a grand note at Hayagrivachari Maidan in Hanamkonda on Saturday. State Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj inaugurated the auto show.

On day one, the show evoked a good response from visitors as many turned up at the venue to check out different automobiles. Auto dealers such as Mahavir Benz, Mahavir Skoda, Krishna Volvo, Audi Hyderabad, Pride Jeep, PPS Volkswagen, Win Motors TVS, Mahendra Motorline, Mitra Suzuki, Kia Motors, Adarsha Motors, Adarsha Nexa, Green Honda, Happy Automotive Yamaha, Hema Hyundai, Pride Citroen, MG Motors and Mahaveer JSUJD have put their latest cars and bikes on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Banda Prakash said the auto expo organised by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today was a perfect venue for vehicle buyers. He appreciated the organisers for conducting the event on such a large scale. Bringing all the famous brands under one roof was a great effort by the organisers, he said.

“Everyone needs a vehicle in today’s busy life. Customers can come here and visit all the stalls and buy the vehicles of their choice without having to visit the showrooms for vehicles,”he said.

Warangal Zilla Parishad Chairman Marapalli Sudhir Kumar said such expos would benefit the local population as they would not have to visit Hyderabad to purchase vehicles.

Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd General Manager (Marketing) N Surender Rao said auto shows were being organized to bring all the vehicles on a common platform for the benefit of the people of the town. Earlier auto shows were limited to big cities like Delhi and Hyderabad, but now the trend had changed and they were being organised in tier two cities too, he said.

“We are making the dreams of car lovers come true by organizing auto shows in all districts. We will organize more shows in the future as well. We are getting good response from the people in all the districts,”he said.

Namaste Telangana branch manager Panadalla Ashok Kumar, AGM V Srivaran, AGM M Rajireddy, Edition In-charge Kanapari Ramesh, Bureau In-charge P Gopal, Marketing Manager Appani Suraya and Circulation Manager Edelli Suresh Reddy were present.