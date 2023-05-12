Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition unveiled in Hyderabad

Updated On - 07:19 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Tata Motors unveiled their new electric SUV ‘Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition’ on Friday at Tata Motors passenger vehicle dealer Venkataramana Motors located in Gachibowli.

The GHMC Zonal Commissioner J Shankaraiah and Venkataramana Motors Director, Vikramaditya released the car in the market. “I am happy to launch this new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition SUV in the market at Gachibowli Venkataramana Motors Showroom,” said Shankaraiah.

Vikramaadithya said Nexon EV is one of the most successful EVs released by Tata Motors among the EV cars released in the Indian auto market and has been running with good sales ever since its release. Territory Sales Manager Deepak, Venkataramana Motors CEO Mahender, General Manager Ravinder and showroom staff participated in this program.

The new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, ex-showroom price starts from Rs 19,54,000 with a battery warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km.

