Hyderabad: Techies told to shift to ‘base station’

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Published Date - 11:23 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Almost 2,40,000 employees working in the IT sector in Hyderabad have left the city since the work from home model was announced by companies. Representational Image

Hyderabad: Almost 40 per cent of the more than 6 lakh IT employees in Hyderabad have moved to their hometowns in the last two years and now companies are looking at calling them back to their base station. Although a majority of firms have adopted the hybrid model of work with employees told to work two to three days from the office, those employees working remotely from their native places are posing a challenge.

The hybrid model of work has become the norm in the IT industry with companies calling employees to the office for two to three days a week or as per their convenience or requirement. However, the biggest obstacle for companies to effectively implement the hybrid model of work is the non-local employees staying in their native towns and cities and not returning to the base station – which is Hyderabad in this case.

According to experts, almost 2,40,000 employees working in the IT sector in Hyderabad have left the city since the work from home model was announced by companies. “Due to the unpredictable situation in the last 24 months, the hybrid model wherein employees come to the office for a few days in a week was decided upon. However, with many moving to their native cities, it is becoming difficult to implement the hybrid model and companies are asking employees to shift to the base station even if they don’t attend office regularly,” said Bharani K Aroll, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea).

This move by employees is impacting the sectors that are dependent on this industry – ranging from hostels, cab drivers, tea stalls, housekeeping, and security among others. As per industry estimates, over 10 lakh people are dependent on the IT sector in Hyderabad and they have been severely impacted in the last two years. While hostels are seeing less than 10 per cent occupancy in the IT corridor, many restaurants, cafes, security guards and cab drivers had lost business and jobs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .