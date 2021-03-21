Hyderabad teen wins national tennis championship

It was a hat-trick of national titles as she had won two more national titles in the junior category last year

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa added another feather to her cap by becoming the national champion.

The 19-year-old defeated top seeded Vaidhehi Choudhary from Gujarat in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (2) to clinch top honours at the Hard Court Women Tennis National Championship at Tennis Project in Gurugram, on Sunday. It was a hat-trick of national titles as she had won two more national titles in the junior category last year.

The city girl opened up a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first set before clinching it 6-3. She continued her form in the second set taking a 2-0 lead.

However, the top seed Vaidhehi bounced back, breaking the third game to make it 2-3 and then leveled at 3-all. She again broke Rashmikaa’s serve to take 5-4 lead and stretched the set into a tie-breaker. But the Hyderabad girl held her nerves to come out triumphant with 7-2 in the tie-breaker.

The result will help Rashmikaa, who is ranked 15 now, enter the top 10 in AITA national rankings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .