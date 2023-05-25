Hyderabad: Teenager ends life at boyfriend’s house after tiff over marriage

A teenager died by suicide at the house of her boyfriend at Jawaharnagar after a tiff over deciding about their marriage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager died by suicide at the house of her boyfriend at Jawaharnagar on city outskirts after a tiff over deciding about their marriage on Thursday.

According to the police, B Pooja (18) a resident of Mehdipatnam was pursuing a fashion designing course from an institute in Chaitanyapuri. Since a few years, Pooja was into relationship with one Dayakar, a resident of Yapral in Jawaharnagar. Both of them had decided to marry soon.

However, since a few days, Dayakar’s mother who came to know about their relationship threatened Pooja against continuing it and warned Dayakar too. She also called up the girl’s parents over phone and allegedly threatened them.

On Thursday, Dayakar called up Pooja and both of them met at Chaitanyapuri from where the former took her to his house at Jawaharnagar. “An argument took place between Pooja, Dayakar and his mother at the house. Pooja rushed into a room and latched the door from inside. With the help of a scarf she hanged herself to the ceiling fan and died,” said the Jawaharnagar police.

A case is registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC against Dayakar and his mother.