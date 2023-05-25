Hyderabad: Teenager ends life after failing to qualify in TS EAMCET

Teenager who reportedly did not qualify in EAMCET, died by suicide at Osmania University on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager who reportedly did not qualify in EAMCET, died by suicide at Osmania University on Thursday.

According to the police, K Srikrishna Chaitanya (18), a resident of New Nallakunta studied at a private college and had appeared for EAMCET, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

“On coming to know that he did not qualify, Chaitanya came to OU campus on his bicycle carrying a bottle of fuel and set himself on fire. He was shifted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Osmania University police.

A case is registered and investigation going on.