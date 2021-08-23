Hyderabad: Tension in Rein Bazaar after defamatory post on Facebook

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Rein Bazaar in the old city after a defamatory post hurting the religious sentiments of a community surfaced on social media.

According to the police, a person belonging to a particular sect in the same community made a controversial and defamatory post on Facebook against a religious practice. On noticing it, several youth came out on the streets at Rein Bazaar and gathered at the local police station demanding strict action against the person.

Senior police officials including Dr Gajarao Bhupal, DCP (South) visited the area and assured to initiate action against the suspect. A case has been booked and one person was detained by the police.

As a precautionary measure, police pickets have been posted in the area.

