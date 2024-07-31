Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Hayathnagar as family of woman alleges foul play in her death

| Hyderabad Tension Prevails At Hayathnagar As Family Of Woman Allege Foul Play In Her Death

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 06:33 PM

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hayathnagar after a woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in Banjara Colony on Tuesday.

Divya (21), a native of Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam, was married to Ramavath Shiva (23), an auto driver and the couple were blessed with a daughter who is now aged six months. The family lives at a house in Banjara Colony, Hayathnagar.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, Divya hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house and ended her life. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered and the police detained Shiva for questioning after the family members alleged that Divya did not commit suicide but was murdered.

On Wednesday morning, relatives of Divya gathered at Hayathnagar and staged a protest demanding the police alter the Sections of the case from suspicious death to murder. The relatives sat on the road to register their protest.

Meanwhile, a few people from the crowd barged into Hayathnagar police station and attempted to attack Shiva. In the melee, a few policemen who were inside the police station were reportedly injured. The police used mild force to send the mob out of the police station.

Additional police forces were sent to the police station to guard the premises and prevent outbreak of law and order.