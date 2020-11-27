Hyderabad, the hotspot for techies

From startups and global tech giants to world-class infrastructure, the city has it all

Hyderabad: There was a time when working in Silicon Valley in California was the ultimate dream come true for many youngsters. Now, they head to Hyderabad.

From startups to global tech giants, from Apple to Google to Amazon, Microsoft to Facebook to Uber and Qualcomm, name it and almost every dream workplace for a young aspiring techie has its presence in the region known as Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (HITEC) City.

After the US, it is Hyderabad for many of the above-mentioned names, with Swedish furniture giant IKEA too setting up shop here, employing mostly locals. And the State government, not resting on its laurels, has kept on boosting the infrastructure, with the city blazing past most other job destinations across the country.

From making the Hyderabad Metro chug through the IT corridor and constructing more flyovers, underpasses and modern bus stops to arranging She Shuttles from the police ensuring safe travel for women techies, Hyderabad has earned a name as a great place to work.

Even the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has chipped in, operating electric buses in the IT corridor along with the AC and metro luxury buses to ensure that the public transport is on par with any other IT hub in the world.

Manish Chaudhary, who came all the way from Kharagpur in West Bengal to Hyderabad in search of a job, says: “I’m surprised and impressed at the same time. I reached HITEC City by the Metro and from there, I got an RTC bus to the firm where I had an interview. Be it roads, flyovers, footpaths or public transport, Hyderabad’s IT corridor has it all.”

Several techies, who began their careers in HITEC City, say post-2014, the IT corridor has seen a complete makeover. From being confined to the Cyber Towers, Hyderabad’s IT hub is now the largest in the country, they say.

“When more multinational companies invest here, more people like us get jobs. And by improving the infrastructure, the State government has made Hyderabad an investment destination for the very best in the world. The Metro has changed the way we travel. Once the ongoing infra projects across the city are completed, Hyderabad will be one of the top cities in the world,” says Saketh Yadav, who works for the IT section of a global bank in HITEC City.

