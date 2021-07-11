Hyderabad: Thirteen injured in group clash at Barkas

A few of them were picked up by the police while others went absconding

Hyderabad: Thirteen persons sustained injuries when two groups clashed at Barkas following an argument over sitting on chabutra in the night.

According to the police, a group of persons including one Nawaz were sitting in front of the house of Salman Bamasood late in the night. On noticing this, Salman objected to their presence and reportedly abused using vulgar words to them.

“Later Salman and his relatives attacked Nawaz and others using sticks. On noticing it, relatives and friends of Nawaz and others rushed to the spot and attacked Salman and others,” said K N Prasad Varma, SHO Chandrayangutta.

On information, police reached the spot and dispersed both the groups. A police picket was posted in the area to prevent further clashes. The injured were rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. The police booked two cases against the persons under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. A few of them were picked up by the police while others went absconding.

