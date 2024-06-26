Hyderabad: This duo empowers kids with traditional Dravidian sport ‘Karra Samu’

Their collaborative efforts of Tagulla Swarna Yadav and Sheikh Abdul Qader have borne fruit, with Karra Samu camps now running across various neighborhoods in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 26 June 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Karra Samu’ is the new found fancy for kids in the city, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Tagulla Swarna Yadav and Sheikh Abdul Qader. This duo have taken upon themselves the responsibility to popularise the traditional Dravidian sport for youth empowerment.

Coming from a challenging upbringing in a farming family, Swarna Yadav is a passionate folk singer from Telangana’s Nagarkurnool. Having endured many struggles in life while pursuing her passion on her own, Swarna decided to learn the art of self-defense in her early days.

After receiving training in Karra Samu in Tamil Nadu, Swarna founded the Swarna Arts Academy at Yousufguda in 2022. With support from Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of the Department of Culture, the academy offers free training in Karra Samu and other traditional arts.

“Every boy and girl should learn self defence. The academy was started with the aim that the education we learned should not stop with us,” Swarna said.

Quader’s passion for acting led him to Hyderabad to pursue a career in acting. His introduction to Swarna, and their shared interest in Karra Samu sparked a partnership aimed at preserving and promoting this ancient art form.

Their collaborative efforts have borne fruit, with Karra Samu camps now running across various neighborhoods in Hyderabad, including Yousufguda, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Manikonda, and Uppal. The academy has trained over 2,000 students, providing them with the skills and confidence to face life’s challenges.

“We go to various schools in the city and offer training to nearby kids at the school grounds during mornings and evenings. The classes are free, and each batch lasts for 45 days,” explained Qader.

Swarna Arts Academy also provides advanced Karra Samu training at their Yousufguda location, with an intensive course spanning eight months. Beyond Karra Samu, the Academy offers training in other traditional arts such as Villu Vidya, Mudugar, horse riding, gun shooting, wrestling, Mallakhamb, and sword fighting.

By preserving and elevating these traditional arts, Swarna Yadav and Quader hope to inspire a new generation to embrace their cultural heritage with pride and strength. For further details, one can contact 9705917455 or 9502848199.