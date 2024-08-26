Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees flock to lord Krishna temples for Janmashtami festivities

Hyderabad: Sri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great joy and pomp at various Krishna temples in Hyderabad on Monday. Amidst Bhajans praising lord Krishna and chants of ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’, all the major Krishna temples in Secunderabad, Abids, Kacheguda, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Attapur, received large number of devotees throughout the day in Hyderabad.

Temples were specially decorated with flowers, lights, drawings and tableaux depicting different ‘lilas’ of Lord Krishna. Families, especially young children dressed as ‘Chinni Krishna’, made a beeline to noted Krishna temples in the twin cities including the ISKCON temple in Abids, Secunderabad and Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills. Devotees volunteered to take part in special bhajans, kirtans, crowd control and distributed special prasadam to visitors.

Thousands of devotees thronged Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills On the occasion of Janmashtami. The devotees has darshan of lord Krishna four different forms as Radha Govinda, Godha Krishna, Radha Gopinath and Laddu Gopal / Makhan Krishna. The festivities included 3 elaborate abhishekams to Sri Radha Govinda at noon,sandhya (evening) and midnight. A special “Vishesha 108-Kalasha Sandhya Maha Abhishekam” was also held on Monday evening.

At 10 pm on Monday, the ritual of Mahasbhisekham started with Radha Govinda bathed in waters from 7 holy rivers of India, rare fruit juices, herbal powders, Himalayan herbs, chosen flowers, sugandha dravyas, aushadhis etc, amid ecstatic bhajans and kirtans that continued tiill midnight. A grand Maha Mangala Arati at 12 midnight was offered signifying the auspicious apperance of the Sri Krishna in this material world, followed by Jhulan Seva and and finally Ekanta Seva.