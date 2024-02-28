Hyderabad: Three held for cybercrime

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested three persons on charges of cheating people on pretext of fake franchise of ITC Company.

Following a complaint from a city-based businessman, the police took up investigation and identified that the franchise fraud was being operated from Patna in Bihar.

Subsequently Cybercrime arrested the main organiser Dheeraj Kumar and his associates Ankit Kumar and Gaurav Kumar. According to the police, the suspects created a fake website of the company and posted it on social media attracting people.

“Whenever a person looking to venture into franchise business searches on Google, this website will be thrown up first on ads. When the person visits the website, he is asked to fill some details via registration form. Gathering these details, the tele-callers connect with the victims as employees of ITC and convince them to take the franchise,” said an investigation official.

In the process the victims pay registration fee and processing fee to the tune of lakhs of rupees and end up being cheated, the official added.