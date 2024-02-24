Hyderabad: Three held for selling adulterated hair oil, tea powder and other products

Officials seized huge quantify of duplicate raw material and packing, sealing machines worth Rs 2 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:35 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Task Force (Central Zone) officials along with the Kacheguda police arrested three persons on charges of manufacturing and selling adulterated hair oil, detergent, tea powder and floor cleaners at Keesara and Mailardevpally industrial area. Officials seized huge quantify of duplicate raw material and packing, sealing machines worth Rs 2 crore.

The arrested person was identified as Mahendra Singh, a trader from Nagaram in Keesara and native of Rajasthan; Mithlesh Kumar, a labour from Katedan and native of Bihar and Triyam Kumar, a labour from Bihar. The absconding persons are Shyam, Kamal and Jairam, all from Kacheguda.

According to the police, Mahendra Singh with the help of Shyam, Jairam and Kamal has been organising illegal business by installing machinery equipment and indulging in preparation of adulterated material including hair oil, washing powders, detergent soaps, cleaning liquids, tea powder and masala powder by violating Copy Right Act.

He further sold them to super markets and local traders as genuine products. The duplicate items stored at a warehouse in Nagaram and Katedan were seized.