Hyderabad: Woman posts morphed pics of faculty member on social media for rejecting love proposal, arrested

The 24-year-old woman from Raidurgam and a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh was attending coaching classes at a centre in Himayathnagar, where she proposed to a married faculty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 11:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A young woman, who bore grudge against her male faculty at a civil services coaching centre in Hyderabad, for rejecting her love proposal, allegedly harassed him and his family members by posting their morphed images on social media.

The 24-year-old woman from Raidurgam and a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh was attending coaching classes at a centre in Himayathnagar, where she proposed to a married faculty. However, as he was already married and had a teenage daughter, the faculty spurned her advances.

Police said that following a complaint, a case was booked she was picked up from her house in Anantapur and brought to the city to be produced before the court.