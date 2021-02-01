Hyderabad: Three held for tea adulteration in Afzalgunj

The arrested persons are Mahendra Singh Rajput, Tan Singh and Om Singh, residents of Gowliguda and Shahinayathgunj.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force on Monday arrested three persons on charges of preparing adulterated tea powder at Gowliguda in Afzalgunj and seized adulterated tea powder worth Rs 1.40 lakh and other material.

Police said Mahendra Singh Rajput plotted to make easy money by selling adulterated tea powder and sought the help of his friends Tan Singh and Om Singh, both auto-trolley drivers.

“He purchased spurious tea powder sachets for a lower rate from dealers in Rajasthan and transported it to Hyderabad in trollies and sold at higher rate here,” police said.

