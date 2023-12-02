Hyderabad: Three motorcycle thieves, including two juveniles held

The Kachiguda police have recovered 14 motorcycles from the three thieves

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:31 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police apprehended three persons, including two juveniles, for their alleged involvement in bike theft cases reported in different parts of the city. The police recovered 14 motorcycles from them.

The two juveniles, who are natives of Medak district committed theft of 14 two wheelers in different parts of the Hyderabad in a span of two months and sold it to one G Laxman alias Raju, at throwaway price, said ACP Kachiguda, A Srinivas Rao.

On a tip off, the police caught them and recovered the property.