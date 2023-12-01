Hyderabad: Three held for attempting bogus voting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police along with the Task Force on Friday nabbed three persons on charges of attempting bogus voting during the assembly polls.

The arrested persons are Mohd.Zakir (40), a car dealer, Mohd.Shabuddin (28), a student, and Ritesh Gupta (38), a trader, all three from Nampally.

Police said the trio had plotted to carry out bogus voting on the polling day and were waiting at a place of worship for a right oppurtunity, when they were nabbed.

The suspects collected the voter list and had identified voters who had vacated their homes and fraudulently used their voter identity numbers to print information slips for conducting bogus polling.

Police seized voter lists, duplicate voter ID cards, unused cotton, a chemical bottle, a mini slip printing machine, and paper rolls from the accused individuals.