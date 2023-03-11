Hyderabad: Three persons arrested for murder of construction worker

On Wednesday night, two persons stabbed a construction worker with a knife, who sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, DCP said

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:17 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: The Balapur police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a construction worker D Pavan, which was reported four days ago. The arrested persons are Ghouse, Saddam and Mohammed, all residents of Pahadishareef.

According to DCP (Maheshwaram) Ch. Srinivas, the victim D Pavan, (23) a native of Nagarkurnool was residing at Wadi-e-Omer colony in Balapur police station limits. Since last couple of years, Pavan developed friendship with a local girl, who belonged to another community.

After coming to know about it, the girl’s family shifted their residence but Pavan continued to be in touch with the girl over phone.

The girl’s relatives approached a local YouTube channel reporter Mohammed who tried to settle the issue and demanded Rs. 5 lakh from Pavan. The victim’s family could not pay the amount leading to animosity between the victim and relatives of the girl.

“On Wednesday night, when Pavan had come out of his house, Ghouse and his friend Saddam stabbed Pavan with a knife. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” the DCP said.

The police has booked a case and arrested the three persons. All of them were produced before the court and remanded.

