Hyderabad: Labourer stabbed to death at Pahadishareef

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:23 AM, Thu - 9 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A labourer was stabbed to death at Pahadishareef on Wednesday night.

According to the DCP (Maheshwaram), Ch Srinivas the victim D Pavan, a resident of Wadi e Mustafa and a native of Amangal worked as a construction worker and stayed at rented house along with colleagues.

On Wednesday midnight, the man came out of the house on some work when two persons attacked him leading to severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police registered a case and are investigating.