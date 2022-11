Hyderabad: Three persons jailed for drunk driving in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: Three persons who were caught for drunk driving by Kushaiguda traffic police were sentenced to five days imprisonment by a local court on Thursday.

The police had caught 17 persons during the weekend and produced them before the court. While the court sentenced three of them jail, it imposed fines on others.