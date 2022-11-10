Hyderabad: Man kills wife, ends life at Jagadgirigutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

(Representational image). A man allegedly murdered his wife and later died by suicide at their residence at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jagadgirigutta on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his wife and later died by suicide at their residence at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jagadgirigutta on Thursday.

The bodies of B.Raju (35), an auto-rickshaw driver, his wife, B.Kavitha (33), were found in different rooms of their house. On being alerted by the neighbours, the police reached the spot and had to break open the door to gain entry into the house.

According to police, Raju often picked up fights with his wife over trivial issues. After one such argument on Thursday early hours, he is suspected to have slit her throat with a knife and killed her. After confirming her death, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the hall.

The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and later handed over to family members after autopsy. A case was registered by the Jagadgirigutta police under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. They said they were investigating the case from all angles and trying to find out if Raju had any financial or mental health issues.

According to Kavitha’s family, Raju used to frequently fight and did not treat her well.