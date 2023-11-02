| Hyderabad Three Year Old Boy Killed After Being Run Over By School Bus

Hyderabad: Three-year-old boy killed after being run over by school bus

He was returning home after sending off his elder sister to school in Hayathnagar on city outskirts on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy who was returning home after sending off his elder sister to school, died after being run over by a school bus at Hayathnagar on city outskirts on Thursday.

Pavan Harsha Kumar was walking on the road along with his father Tanneeru Srikanth, when the bus belonging to Candor Shrine School hit the boy and ran over him, said Hayathnagar Inspector, H.Venkateswarlu.

Incidentally, Pavan had accompanied his father to see off his sister, Nishika board the same bus. “The bus driver was speaking over phone while driving the vehicle and the attendant was busy with some other work and did not take adequate precautions,” said the Inspector.

A case is registered against the bus driver and attendant by the Hayathnagar police. Both of them were arrested and produced before the court.