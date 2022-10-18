Hyderabad: Tiffin centre owner, others sentenced to jail for keeping shops open till late night

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

(Representational image). Four persons against whom the Chaderghat police booked petty cases, were sentenced to imprisonment by a court on Tuesday.

Habeebullah Khan, a tiffin center owner was booked for keeping his establishment open till late in the night and the court sentenced him to five days jail term. Ahmed Bin Abdullah, a juice center owner and Mohd Amjad Ali a pan shop owner were sentenced for three days for keeping establishment open beyond stipulated time.

T Gopi Kishan, who was caught for harassing women, was jailed for five days.