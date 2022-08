Hyderabad: Two jailed for creating nuisance at Karkhana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to 38 days in jail for creating nuisance and quarrelling at Karkhana area.

Srinath (30) of Sikh Village had created nuisance and quarrelled with a person following which the Karkhana Police booked a petty case against him. He was produced before court and the court jailed him for 38 days.

In the other case, one Ganesh alias Akash (22) of Mudfort Road in Karkhana was booked for creating nuisance and was jailed for 25 days.