Hyderabad: Timely response from RTC bus driver saves passenger’s life

Bus driver B Venkanna was felicitated by TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar for acting swiftly and saving the life of a passenger who suffered an epileptic bout while travelling on the bus on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: Alertness of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus driver saved the life of a passenger who suffered an epileptic bout while travelling in the bus.

On Monday, when a bus of Warangal-2 Depot proceeding from Hyderabad to Hanamkonda crossed Ghatkesar, one of the passengers, Santosh suffered a bout of epilepsy in the moving bus.

On informed by the fellow passengers, the bus driver B Venkanna pulled over the bus to roadside and examined the passenger. The other passengers dialed the ambulance, but realising that the condition of Santosh was deteriorating, Venkanna not waiting for the ambulance to arrive, directly drove the bus to the nearby AIIMS Hospital in Bibinagar with the help of fellow passenger Srinivas.

Santosh was admitted to the hospital and received treatment in time, which saved his life.

Venkanna’s act was appreciated by TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, who felicitated the former at Bus Bhavan on Tuesday.