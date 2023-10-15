Hyderabad: TIMS set to offer medical edu, research

TIMS specialty hospitals will have dedicated dental and nursing colleges, in addition to offering courses on paramedical and allied courses like physiotherapy, occupational therapists and medical technicians

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: The prestigious Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), coming up at four different parts of Hyderabad, will not just focus on providing super-specialty healthcare services but the institutions are expected to play a significant role in establishing dental and nursing colleges, offer courses on allied health care systems and more importantly take up research in the field of medicine.

As part of these efforts, the TIMS specialty hospitals will have dedicated dental and nursing colleges, in addition to offering courses on paramedical and allied courses like physiotherapy, occupational therapists and medical technicians.

Among the functions of TIMS, as enumerated in the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 2023 published recently in the State Gazette, a dental college will be developed for the practice of dentistry and nursing colleges to train nurses.

All the TIMS facilities will have enough staff to impart training to health professionals like physiotherapists, occupational therapists and medical technicians, and will be involved in training teachers for different medical colleges in the country, hold examinations and even grant degrees.

A major focus will also be to offer post graduate medical education in various medical branches. “TIMS will bring together in one place educational facilities of the highest order for training of personnel in all important branches of health activity and attain self-sufficiency in the field of PG medical education,” the Act said.

The four TIMS facilities at Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal and Sanathnagar, which will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,679 crore, will function as autonomous institutions specifically aimed at providing high standard PG medical education in various branches of medicine and to attain self-sufficiency in PG medical education and promote research in the field of medicine.

The initiative will adopt the existing healthcare delivery mechanisms of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Government-run general hospitals like Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Gandhi Hospital. The NIMS is a quasi-government healthcare facility wherein, unlike government general hospitals, healthcare services are charged from patients.

Also Read Free palliative care reaching every nook and corner in Telangana