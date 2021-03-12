Hyderabad to get more green space soon

GHMC taking up works on setting up 55 theme parks in a phased manner by December

Hyderabad: More urban green spaces are set to dot the city with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking up works on setting up 55 theme parks in a phased manner by this December.

According to the GHMC, works related to several theme parks have already started with the zonal commissioners laying special emphasis in bringing out these facilities in the city at the earliest. These theme parks would include unique and innovative elements from regular parks.

Taken up at a cost of Rs 134 crore, the theme parks will have 85 per cent of engineering and civil works and once they are completed, GHMC would carry out greenery and beautification works before making them available for public.

Theme parks which are coming up include Knowledge Park, Animal Kingdom Park, Topiary Garden, Colours Park, Japanese Theme Park, Herbal Theme park, Water Conservation Park, Sacred Theme Park, Shade Theme Park, Bamboo Garden, Mughal Garden and Adventures Theme Park.

Among these, women-oriented theme parks are also being set up at Sachivalaya Nagar, LB Nagar zone, Teacher’s Colony, LB Nagar zone and TNGOs Colony, Serilingampally for the convenience of women and will have different sections catering to holding workshops, yoga sessions.

V Krishna, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Urban Biodiversity Wing), said the theme parks would be available in a phased manner and all 55 would be ready by the end of this year. “Some theme parks and major parks like Dog Park, Panchatantra Park and Kishanbagh Park have already opened and being utilised by the citizens,” he said.

In GHMC area, 17 parks of various themes like Palmetum, Ficus, Bougainvillea and herbal have already been developed. Earlier, as per the instructions of M&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, the civic body has developed 17 Panchatatva parks.

Tree parks coming up

After identifying around 500 open spaces, GHMC has taken up dense tree plantations and developing them as tree parks. This initiative was also taken up at other facilities such as play grounds and community halls by leaving apart the activity area.

To provide good environment, the GHMC is developing these tree parks, mostly in colonies and planting saplings under Telanganaku Haritha Haaram. As part of it, unproductive trees, plants and shrubs are being cleared at unmaintained lands to plant the saplings.

