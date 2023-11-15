Hyderabad to host 2nd National Spice Conference on November 18, 19

This year's National Spice Conference, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad will revolve around the theme, "Food Safe Spices: The Way Forward to a Stable & Sustainable Income."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: World Spice Organization is all set to host the 2nd National Spice Conference (NSC) in Hyderabad on November 18 and 19.

As the technical partner of the All-India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF), WSO aims to provide a crucial platform for discussions within the Indian spice industry, fostering collaboration between farmer producers, FPOs, and Spice Manufacturers and Traders.

WSO is organizing the National Spice Conference in collaboration with GIZ and IDH- the Sustainable Trade Initiative and Rainforest Alliance is the sustainability partner for this event. The conference will be attended by heads of Indian Regulatory Authorities- FSSAI, IISR.

This year’s NSC will revolve around the theme, “Food Safe Spices: The Way Forward to a Stable & Sustainable Income.” The conference will comprehensively address all nodes and aspects of the spice supply chain, offering a 360° perspective on food safety and its positive impacts on income and profit. Distinguished speakers from regulatory authorities, spice, and allied industries will contribute their insights to the sessions.

The business-focused segment of the conference will feature sessions on increasing income through sustainable & eco-friendly practices and tech-driven farming, food safety and compliance, funding opportunities for farmers/FPOs, better input management and improving productivity, and innovative processes and market trends.