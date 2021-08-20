Hyderabad to host Formula 4 Indian Championship in February

Mumbai: In a major boost for motorsports in India, FIA-backed Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship are set to make their debut. Hosted by Racing Promotions (RPPL), the championships will commence in February 2022, across 4 cities — New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

The F4 Indian Championships and Formula Regional Indian Championships, which will be based on F3 cars, are both certified by the FIA. In a first for India, FIA Super License points will be given to winners of these championships, bringing Indian racing talent one step closer to Formula 1.

Additionally, Indian Racing League will run as a support race to Formula Regional and F4 India. It is also expected to act as a feeder series to promote talent to the two FIA licenced championships.

An investment of 100 crore has already been made so far into cars and setting up street circuit infrastructure, which will India’s first-ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad. In addition to Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel, former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and cricket legend Kapil Dev have come on-board as mentors and advisors for the business.

RPPL is committed towards investing in the long-term development of motorsports in India and building talent from the grassroots, heralding a potential new racing culture in the country.

Present on the launch, Joint MD, RPPL, Armaan Ebrahim reflected “It is great to finally have world-class equipment and race cars on our home soil. We welcome Akhilesh and Navjeet to our company, and look forward to building a series of championships that enable Indian drivers to compete at the highest level globally and will make Indians a force to reckon with in the motorsport world.”

Speaking about the Racing Promotions current endeavours Mr Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, Racing Promotions stated, “Monaco being a sovereign city-state has produced F1 drivers, and we as a country of a billion-plus now have the platform to give aspiring racing drivers the opportunity to compete with the best in the world and potentially a stepping stone to the apex of motorsports which is F1”