Hyderabad to host Formula-E on February 11, 2023

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:56 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Photo: Facebook/ABB Formula E

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host FIA Formula E, the fastest growing motor sport series and the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint from inception, on February 11, 2023. The FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the calendar for the ninth season (2022-23) of the Formula E championship with Hyderabad set to host the fourth race after Mexico and a double-header in Saudi Arabia.

After hosting the Formula One (F-1) race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from 2011 to 2013, this will be the second largest global sporting event to be hosted in India. Hyderabad is the only city in India to make be picked up by the FIA. The Telangana government and Formula E officials had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Hyderabad in January this year, to host the race in the city.

Formula E is an electric-powered single-seater championship that started in 2014 and was granted World Championship status by the FIA during its seventh year of running (2020-21 season).

India’s Mahindra Racing has been part of Formula E since its inception. Karun Chandhok has been the only Indian driver to race in the competition, steering the wheel for the Indian outfit in the inaugural year.

Unlike Formula One which is hosted in specially built circuits, the Formula E races, termed as E-Prix, do not require any tracks to be laid as the race happens on the existing streets or street circuits. The street car race, exclusive to electric vehicles, will happen near Tank Bund on a 2.3 7 km long road with eight turns. Currently, Formula E boasts of a cumulative viewership of 500 million, promoting electric mobility and taking racing to the fans.

Sharing the news on Twitter, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the Formula-E to ‘Happening Hyderabad’. Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar said the administration was all charged and was ready to make it the best in the league.