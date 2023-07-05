Hyderabad to host India’s first Centre of Excellence for new mobility

| Hyderabad To Host Indias First Centre Of Excellence For New Mobility

CoE would not only benefit aspiring engineers but also contribute to the overall growth of the automotive industry in the region, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao with senior officials, and the representatives of Mobis India, and Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The State capital will host India’s first Centre of Excellence (CoE) for new mobility, which will set the stage for the city to become a leading player in the connected, autonomous, secure and electric vehicle space.

A Memorandum of Understanding for the CoE, a strategic collaboration between Mobis India, Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Hyderabad and the State government, was signed at T-Hub in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Highlighting the importance of equipping engineers with necessary knowledge and skills to accelerate the growth of new mobility, the Minister said the CoE would play a pivotal role in achieving this objective by providing aspiring engineers with expertise in smart mobility systems, reinforced with data science and simulation techniques. This comprehensive training would enable engineers to contribute and innovate on the job, fostering a rapid learning curve as well, he said.

Hyderabad, with its thriving ecosystem of technology companies, research institutions, and skilled workforce, was the ideal location for this pioneering initiative, the Minister said, adding that the CoE would not only benefit aspiring engineers but also contribute to the overall growth of the automotive industry in the region.

The CoE will offer specialized courses and research opportunities in areas such as automotive networks and communications, embedded systems design, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive cybersecurity, connected cars and more. The curriculum will be designed to meet industry demands.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs), Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub and others were present.

