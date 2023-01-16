Hyderabad to see 25,120 housing units getting completed in 2023: Anarock

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai collectively saw about 81,580 units completed in 2022, against 63,870 units in 2021

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: The year 2022 saw record high housing sales and new launches across the top seven cities including Hyderabad. The latest Anarock report said unit completions had also remained on top between 2017 till 2022. About 4.02 lakh homes were completed in 2022 in these cities. This is about 44% higher than 2.79 lakh homes completed in 2021.

Of the total completed homes in 2022, the highest were in Mumbai (about 1.26 lakh units), almost 80% more than 70,500 units completed in 2021. In NCR, about 86,300 units were completed in 2022. It was nearly the same in 2021 as well. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai collectively saw about 81,580 units completed in 2022, against 63,870 units in 2021. Pune saw about 84,200 units completed in 2022 (46,080 units in 2021) and Kolkata saw about 23,190 units completed in 2022 (11,620 units in 2021).

“2022 was a watershed year for the Indian housing sector, with sales breaching the previous peak levels of 2014. In response to this high demand, developers remained focused on completing their previously launched projects. Also,2022 saw the highest rate of completions (4.02 lakh units) between 2017 and 2022 across the top 7 cities,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group.

“Over 5.44 lakh units are scheduled to be completed across the top 7 cities in 2023,” he said adding that Hyderabad has about 25,120 units scheduled for completion in 2023. Delhi-NCR is slated for maximum completions in 2023 with about 1,66,850 units, a release said.