Hyderabad: Traffic advisory in view of CM KCR’s visit to TRS Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to TRS Bhavan at Banjara Hills on Tuesday. There will be traffic congestion between 10 am and 3 pm during the day and traffic police asked the motorists to avoid Banjara Hills Road No 12 and take alternate route.

The police suggested the traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar, Banjara Hills may take alternate route towards Jubilee Hills Check post to Road No.36, Road No.45 Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur, Cyberabad. Traffic from Masab Tank towards Road No.12, Banjara Hills may take alternate route towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Road No.10, Zaheera Nagar, Cancer Hospital towards NTR Bhavan.

Vehicles coming from Film Nagar towards Odhisa Island may take alternate route towards Jubilee Hills check post, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, NFCL towards Panjagutta and traffic from Masab Tank towards Road No.12 and Jubilee Hills may take alternate route i.e via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.