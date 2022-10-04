CM KCR extends Dasara greetings

Published: Updated On - 07:10 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Dasara, marking the establishment of Dharma and celebration of victory over evil. He hailed the great tradition of the people spotting the Palapitta ( Indian Roller bird) and worshipping the sacred Jammi tree as an auspicious sign on Dasara.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the specialty of Dasara festival in Telangana was the exchange of Jammi leaves like gold, seeking the blessings of elders and celebrating Alai-Balai with friends and relatives to express respect, love and affection. He said the Telangana model of governance facilitated rapid development of the State on various fronts, setting a new benchmark for other States in the country. He wanted the entire country to follow the path of progress with the spirit of Telangana.

Chandrashekhar Rao prayed that all the tasks undertaken on Dasara which was a symbol of success, would draw fruitful results. Wishing all the people to prosper with happiness and peace, he assured that the spirit of Vijaya Dasami would be continued.