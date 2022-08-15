| Hyderabad Traffic Advisory In View Of Mass Singing Of The National Anthem On Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: The Traffic police have issued an advisory in connection with the mass singing of the National Anthem at Abids GPO circle where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will participate.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Accordingly, traffic from Liberty and Basheerbagh towards BJR Circle will not be allowed towards Abids and will be diverted at BJR Circle towards AR Petrol Pump to Nampally Station Road.

RTC buses from Liberty towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and diverted at Liberty towards Himayat Nagar – Narayanguda – Kachiguda – Koti. Traffic from King Koti to Abids main road will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazar, Koti. Traffic from Boggulakunta to Abids main road will be diverted at Boggulakunta X Roads towards Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazar, Koti.

Vehicles from MJ Market and Jambagh towards Abids will be directed at MJ Market towards Nampally Station Road. Traffic from PCR towards BJR Circle will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Station Road.

Traffic congestion is expected at Somajiguda – Khairatabad – Ravindra Bharathi junction – Assembly – L.B. Stadium – BJR statue – Liberty – Himayathnagar – GPO Abids – M.J. Market – Nampally between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm. The traffic police requested public to avoid these routes.

Parking places:

1. Vehicles coming for attending function at Abids Circle from Liberty will be parked at Nizam College Grounds, Taj Mahal to King Koti X Roads, BATA to Boggulakunta X Roads, GHMC Office, Ramakrishna Theater, St George Grammar School.

2: The vehicles coming for attending function at Abids Circle from MJ Market, Afzalgunj will be parked at Exhibition Grounds, Annapurna Hotel Road.

Citizens were requested to take alternate routes to their destinations and avoid the above routes during the specified timings.