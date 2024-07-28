Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of flyover works in Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 04:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover works being taken up the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from ZPHS U-turn towards Gachibowli. The works are expected to be taken up round-the-clock for five days.

Accordingly, the police advised the commuters to avoid the route between Kothaguda – Rolling Hills to Gachibowli Junction for five days from July 29 to August 2.

“The road width between ZP High School towards Gachibowli junction will be reduced to an extent of 3 meters. We are expecting traffic congestion in this stretch and request commuters to plan accordingly,” said a press release issued by the traffic police.