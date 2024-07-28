Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of flyover works in Gachibowli

The Cyberabad police advised the commuters to avoid the route between Kothaguda - Rolling Hills to Gachibowli Junction for five days from July 29 to August 2.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover works being taken up the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from ZPHS U-turn towards Gachibowli. The works are expected to be taken up round-the-clock for five days.
“The road width between ZP High School towards Gachibowli junction will be reduced to an extent of 3 meters. We are expecting traffic congestion in this stretch and request commuters to plan accordingly,” said a press release issued by the traffic police.