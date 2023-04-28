Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of inauguration of new Telangana Secretariat on Sunday

In view of inauguration of the new Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on April 30, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the Hyderabad
Hyderabad: In view of inauguration of the new Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on April 30, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the Hyderabad.
Traffic diversion or congestion points:
*VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg – Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa.
* Khairatabad – Punjagutta -Somajiguda – Shadan – Nirankari – Khairatabad flyover.
*Iqbal Minar Junction – Tank Bund – Ranigunj – Liberty – Telugu Thalli Junction – Ambedkar Statue – Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tank Bund.
*BRKR Bhavan – NTR Marg – Prasads IMAX –NTR Garden, NTR Ghat – PVNR Marg – Lumbini Park.
RTC buses diversions:
Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad should avoid the Tank Bund road and take Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.
Roads to be avoided:
*VV Statue (Khairatabad) junction – Old Saifabad PS junction – Ravindra Bharathi junction – Mint Compound road – Telugu Thalli junction – Necklace Rotary – Nallagutta junction – Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund) – Tank Bund and Liberty.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid the routes mentioned in the advisory.
Follow traffic updates on our social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, traffic help line 9010203626 can be contacted for travel assistance.