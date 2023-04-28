Telangana: Arrangements in full swing for inauguration of new Secretariat

Clear instructions have been issued to the departments to commence their operations from Sunday from the new Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Photo : Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With just a day left for the inauguration of the new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the Roads and Buildings and police departments are racing against time to make all the necessary arrangements for the inauguration ceremony. The police were seen installing the door frame metal detectors, besides scanning the entire premises with sniffer dogs and bomb detectors.



As instructed by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, all the department officials too shifted their offices from BRK Bhavan to the allotted floors in the new Secretariat. About three departments are being accommodated in each floor. Personnel from different departments were seen carrying the files and computers, printers and other equipment into the respective allotted chambers in different floors. Clear instructions have been issued to the departments to commence their operations from Sunday from the Secretariat.

Amidst shifting of different departments, the police and R&B personnel were directing the staff about the arrangements. R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy personally monitored the arrangements being in different floors. He instructed the department officials to ensure there was no negligence in arrangements, especially setting up a shed where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be addressing the gathering after assuming the chair in his chambers.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar along with senior officials inspected the security and seating plans for the inauguration ceremony. Specific instructions were issued to the officials to ensure separate entry and exit passages for Ministers, MLAs and other VIPs. Accompanied by City Police Commissioner CV Anand and other officials, the DGP went around the Secretariat premises and issued directions on the parking, security and seating arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary in orders issues on Friday informed that a Chief Security Officer (CSO) in the rank of Commandant from TSSP assisted by one Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City shall be incharge of the security arrangements at the new Secretariat complex. The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City shall exercise overall supervision of the Secretariat security and make changes as deemed fit in coordination with General Administration Department and Home Department to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

CM KCR will arrive at 1 pm

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be arriving at the Secretariat at around 1 p.m on Sunday. After the rituals and special pujas, the Chief Minister would unveil the plaque and occupy the chair in his chambers on the sixth floor and sign the files to formally launch the commencement of administration at the new Secretariat.

Instructions have been issued to the Ministers and others not to accompany the Chief Minister when he occupies the chair. Infact, the Chief Secretary, Ministers and other officials have been directed to occupy their chairs in respective chambers between 1.58 p.m. to 2.04 p.m.

