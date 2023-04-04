State govt gears up for Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat inauguration slated for April 30

2023-04-04

Hyderabad: The State administration is gearing up for the inauguration of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on April 30 and is making all arrangements with special focus on security.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the inaugural ceremony and asked DGP Anjani Kumar to frame security guidelines for the Secretariat complex.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy would be performing the special rituals in the morning. The muhurtham (auspicious time) and schedule would be finalized by the pandits.

Soon after the formal inauguration, the Chief Minister would occupy the chair in his chambers. Ministers, Secretaries, CMO staff and departmental staff would follow suit.

Over 2500 people are likely to participate in the inauguration ceremony. There are four entrances into the new Secretariat complex. Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP, Ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, other VIPs and special invitees from abroad will be using the East entrance, which is the main entrance.

Of the four entrances, the North-West entrance would be opened only when required and Secretariat staff, officials and senior authorities would use the North-East and parking would also be at the same end. General visitors will be permitted through the South-East entrance between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

There will be electric vehicles would be arranged for senior citizens and physically challenged persons for the convenience.

CM directs officials to frame guidelines for Gruha Lakshmi programme

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to frame guidelines for launching the Gruha Lakshmi programme under which Rs.3 lakh assistance will be extended to plot owners to construct their home.

He also directed the officials to commence the Podu lands pattas and Sheep distribution programmes at the earliest.