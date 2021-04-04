Hyderabad: Traffic cops asked to take precautions against heat

Protective gear like goggles and hand gloves will also to be provided to the policemen

Hyderabad: With the onset of summer, the Hyderabad traffic police are urging its personnel to be cautious and take all precautions to stay safe in the weeks ahead.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Anil Kumar has issued instructions to all the inspectors of traffic police stations and their supervisory officers to brief the personnel on regular basis on the measures to protect themselves. Protective gear like goggles and hand gloves are also to be provided to the policemen.

“Every year, we initiate measures to protect our traffic policemen from summer. We provide them with water bottle, goggles, hand gloves and other protective gear,” said Anil Kumar.

Before heading to the place assigned for duty, the policemen are asked to fill the bottles and also at the police stations where clean drinking water cans are sourced on daily basis. “We advise them to take small breaks and not stand in the sun for long hours. At important junctions more personnel are being posted so that all get time to take a break while on traffic regulation duty,” the official explained.

From next week onwards, the traffic police personnel will be provided butter milk and other soft drinks in association with voluntary organisations. “A team from the police station will go in their jurisdiction and handover it over to the policemen,” he added.

A health camp for the traffic police will also be organised in the summer where all the traffic personnel can undergo a health screening test. Similar initiatives will also be taken up by the police in Cyberabad and Rachakonda in view of the increase in the temperatures.

