Hyderabad: Traffic diversion at Kukatpally in view of NTR’s 100th birthday celebrations

Certain traffic restrictions will be placed in view of NTR 100 Year birthday celebrations at Khaithalapur Ground in Kukatpally
Hyderabad: In view of NTR 100 Year birthday celebrations at Khaithalapur Ground in Kukatpally on Saturday between 1pm to 11pm, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings.
Traffic diversion points:
*Moosapet towards KPHB-IV – Hitec City – Moosapet X-road- Kukaptally Bus Stop – JNTU Junction.
* IDL Lake – Madhapur – Hafeezpet – IDL junction – Kukatpally Bus Stop – KPHB Road No.1 – JNTU Junction.
*Parvathnagar – SBI Signal – NIA – 100 feet Signal.
The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.