Hyderabad: Traffic diversion at Kukatpally in view of NTR’s 100th birthday celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: In view of NTR 100 Year birthday celebrations at Khaithalapur Ground in Kukatpally on Saturday between 1pm to 11pm, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings.

Traffic diversion points:

*Moosapet towards KPHB-IV – Hitec City – Moosapet X-road- Kukaptally Bus Stop – JNTU Junction.

* IDL Lake – Madhapur – Hafeezpet – IDL junction – Kukatpally Bus Stop – KPHB Road No.1 – JNTU Junction.

*Parvathnagar – SBI Signal – NIA – 100 feet Signal.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.