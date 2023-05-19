Gold price plunges for third straight day in Hyderabad amid wedding season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:35 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: As the wedding season reaches its peak in Hyderabad, the glimmer of gold seems to be fading a little for buyers as the precious metal’s price witnessed a significant drop for the third consecutive day.

On Friday, the 24 karat gold per 10 gram price settled at Rs 60,870, marking a substantial decline of Rs 330 from the previous day’s rate. This followed a drop of Rs 220 on Thursday, when the gold price stood at Rs 61,200. Wednesday’s decline amounted to Rs 490, reflecting the ongoing downward trend. Additionally, the 22 karat gold price per 10 gram also experienced a notable decrease of Rs 300 on Friday.

The diminishing appeal of gold during this celebratory period is attributed to a combination of factors, including a stronger dollar and a sense of optimism surrounding the ongoing US debt-ceiling discussions. Experts believe that these elements have reduced the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset.

The consecutive days of declining gold prices have taken many buyers by surprise, given the traditional preference for gold jewellery during wedding festivities in the city.